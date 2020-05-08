Georgia hires first medical cannabis director, but program timing still unclear

Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Friday, 08 May 2020

A director has been hired to oversee the licensing and launch of Georgia’s limited medical marijuana program, but the market’s rollout remains uncertain. The Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission appointed Andrew Turnage as the program’s first executive director, according to The Atlanta Journal Constitution. Turnage has licensing experience as the former executive director of […]

