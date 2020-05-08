Category: Cannabis Hits: 1
The economic downturn stemming from the COVID-19 crisis is going to leave government officials at all levels scrambling for fiscal stimulation nearly anywhere they can find it to offset lost tax revenues and jobs. As a consequence, some in the California cannabis industry see a window to expand marijuana businesses’ footprints around the state. “A lot of […]
Could economic slide lead to more California cannabis industry opportunities? Some industry experts say yes is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs
