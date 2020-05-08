The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Many Europeans stockpiled illicit cannabis as COVID-19 set in, report suggests

Regular cannabis users in Europe might have stocked up on illegal products as the COVID-19 pandemic started to sweep over the continent earlier this year, according to a new analysis of darknet transactions. “This is observed to some extent in the data, where an increase in online trade via darknet markets, driven largely by cannabis products, […]

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/many-europeans-stockpiled-illicit-cannabis-as-covid-19-set/

