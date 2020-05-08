Nevada OKs resumption of in-store sales for some marijuana retailers

Articles

Approved recreational cannabis retailers in Nevada will be allowed to conduct in-store sales starting Saturday as part of the governor’s broader plan to open up the state amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Nevada regulators had softened rules for marijuana stores as the coronavirus outbreak developed, at first only allowing delivery and then permitting curbside sales. Now, effective May […]

