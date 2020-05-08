Cronos books only $165,000 in overseas revenue for first quarter of 2020

Articles

Category: Cannabis

Canadian cannabis producer Cronos Group reported $165,000 in net revenue from customers outside Canada and the United States in its latest quarter. Potential revenues of cannabis products overseas – especially in Europe – underpin valuations for many Canadian marijuana firms. So far, those sales have not materialized, with most marijuana companies reporting negligible global revenues. […]

