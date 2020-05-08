The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Cronos books only $165,000 in overseas revenue for first quarter of 2020

Canadian cannabis producer Cronos Group reported $165,000 in net revenue from customers outside Canada and the United States in its latest quarter. Potential revenues of cannabis products overseas – especially in Europe – underpin valuations for many Canadian marijuana firms. So far, those sales have not materialized, with most marijuana companies reporting negligible global revenues. […]

Cronos books only $165,000 in overseas revenue for first quarter of 2020 is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/cronos-earnings-statement-for-first-quarter-of-2020/

