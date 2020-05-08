Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Friday, 08 May 2020 14:00 Hits: 1

You have questions. We have answers.

Register HERE today for our upcoming Q&A!

Harris Bricken’s California attorneys regularly advise cannabis and hemp businesses and entrepreneurs on nearly all aspects of California’s licensed and highly regulated cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries. We understand how complicated these industries can be and to that end, our California cannabis business attorneys will lead a live FREE Q & A session via webinar on Thursday, May 28th from 12pm to 1pm PST.

During the Q & A panel, our California cannabis attorneys will field questions on all aspects of the licensed cannabis industry in California, as well as hemp, CBD and the effects of COVID-19 on each industry. The panel will consist of attorneys Griffen Thorne (Los Angeles) and Alison Malsbury (San Francisco) and will be moderated by Hilary Bricken (Los Angeles).

This Q & A presentation is free to attend and we encourage all attendees to submit questions in advance while registering. The attorneys will answer as many as possible during the lunch hour.

Register HERE today for our upcoming FREE webinar at 12pm PST on Thursday, May 28th.

The post FREE Webinar: California Cannabis Q&A appeared first on Harris Bricken.

Read more https://harrisbricken.com/cannalawblog/free-webinar-california-cannabis-qa/