Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Tuesday, 05 May 2020 18:47 Hits: 0

Recreational cannabis sales in Illinois totaled $37.3 million in April as the state continued to experience strong activity even amid the first full month of a coronavirus-fueled, shelter-in-place order. April sales marked the second-highest monthly total for Illinois’ rec program since it launched on Jan. 1, the Chicago Tribune reported. Adult-use sales in the state for the first […]

Illinois adult-use marijuana sales strong despite coronavirus ‘headwinds’ is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/illinois-april-adult-use-marijuana-sales-strong-despite-coronavirus-headwind/