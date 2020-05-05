MedMen temporarily shutters five medical cannabis outlets in Florida

Articles

Los Angeles-based MedMen Enterprises temporarily closed five of its eight Florida medical marijuana dispensaries on May 3, according to the company’s website. A spokesperson for the multistate marijuana operator didn’t offer much clarity on the closures, which were first reported by Florida Politics. “We cannot provide comment at this time, but as soon as plans are confirmed, we […]

