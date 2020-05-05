The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Oklahoma sees robust April medical marijuana sales despite coronavirus

Oklahoma medical marijuana dispensaries rang up record sales in April, despite the coronavirus pandemic’s chilling effect on the national and global economies. According to The Oklahoman, an analysis of state tax collections revealed that medical marijuana patients each spent almost $217 for MMJ last month, for a total of around $61.4 million. The Oklahoma Tax […]

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/oklahoma-sees-robust-april-medical-marijuana-sales-despite-coronavirus/

