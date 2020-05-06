Los Angeles marijuana market remains chaotic as entrepreneurs wait for mayor, City Council to act

Articles

The Los Angeles cannabis industry has proved to be one of the most unruly and chaotic to govern according to industry experts, and over two years into its licensing process the market remains plagued by frustration, delays and hundreds of thousands of dollars wasted by marijuana entrepreneurs. The city’s latest licensing round – for 100 […]

