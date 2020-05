Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Tuesday, 05 May 2020 10:30 Hits: 1

While the COVID-19 pandemic continues to dampen adult-use marijuana sales in most U.S. markets, Washington state experienced its strongest month of cannabis sales yet – highlighting the diversity of legal markets. According to point-of-sale data provided by Seattle-based Headset, April 2020 recreational marijuana sales in Washington state eclipsed $106 million, a record for the state. […]

Chart: Adult-use cannabis markets see uneven impact in April from coronavirus crisis is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/chart-adult-use-cannabis-markets-see-uneven-impact-from-coronavirus-april-2020/