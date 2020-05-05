Quality requirements a challenge for companies seeking to register medical cannabis products in Brazil

Articles

Brazil had no pending applications to register medical marijuana products as of the end of April, an indication that companies might be struggling to meet new pharmaceutical-level requirements introduced last December. “So far, only one application for Sanitary Authorization has been received, and it was already published (approved) on April 22, 2020,” a spokesperson for National […]

