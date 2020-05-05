The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Quality requirements a challenge for companies seeking to register medical cannabis products in Brazil

Category: Cannabis Hits: 2

Brazil had no pending applications to register medical marijuana products as of the end of April, an indication that companies might be struggling to meet new pharmaceutical-level requirements introduced last December. “So far, only one application for Sanitary Authorization has been received, and it was already published (approved) on April 22, 2020,” a spokesperson for National […]

Quality requirements a challenge for companies seeking to register medical cannabis products in Brazil is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/brazilian-quality-requirements-hinder-companies-seeking-to-register-medical-cannabis-products/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version