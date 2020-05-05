Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Tuesday, 05 May 2020

MediPharm Labs Australia has agreed to supply a company in New Zealand with white label medical cannabis oil products. New Zealand’s medical cannabis scheme commenced in April. Until the country’s domestic producers are licensed and fully operational, New Zealand will rely on imports to meet demand. The New Zealand company, Cannasouth Limited, will have exclusive […]

MediPharm Labs Australia inks deal to supply New Zealand with medical cannabis is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

