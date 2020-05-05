The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

MediPharm Labs Australia inks deal to supply New Zealand with medical cannabis

Category: Cannabis Hits: 0

MediPharm Labs Australia has agreed to supply a company in New Zealand with white label medical cannabis oil products. New Zealand’s medical cannabis scheme commenced in April. Until the country’s domestic producers are licensed and fully operational, New Zealand will rely on imports to meet demand. The New Zealand company, Cannasouth Limited, will have exclusive […]

MediPharm Labs Australia inks deal to supply New Zealand with medical cannabis is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/medipharm-labs-australia-inks-deal-to-supply-new-zealand-with-medical-cannabis/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version