Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Monday, 04 May 2020 17:20 Hits: 0

Approximately 333 patients accessed Denmark’s medical cannabis pilot scheme in the final quarter of 2019, according to recently released data from the Medicines Statistics Register. That is two-thirds off the program’s peak just two quarters prior. It is also the second-straight quarter with a decline greater than 40%. The data demonstrates why companies should remain conservative […]

Danish medical cannabis scheme ends 2019 on low note is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/danish-medical-cannabis-scheme-ends-2019-on-low-note/