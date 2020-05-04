Cannabis firm 4Front raises $22M via license sales, new debt

Articles

Multistate marijuana operator 4Front Ventures said it netted $18 million from the sale of its stake in cannabis retail licenses in Pennsylvania and Maryland, and raised an additional $4 million through a private placement of convertible debt. The Arizona-based company said in a news release it expects the transactions will result in the company becoming […]

