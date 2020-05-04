The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Cannabis firm 4Front raises $22M via license sales, new debt

Category: Cannabis Hits: 0

Multistate marijuana operator 4Front Ventures said it netted $18 million from the sale of its stake in cannabis retail licenses in Pennsylvania and Maryland, and raised an additional $4 million through a private placement of convertible debt. The Arizona-based company said in a news release it expects the transactions will result in the company becoming […]

Cannabis firm 4Front raises $22M via license sales, new debt is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/cannabis-firm-4front-raises-22m-via-license-sales-new-debt/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version