Category: Cannabis Published on Monday, 04 May 2020 10:30 Hits: 0

The COVID-19 crisis has accelerated unionization efforts at a handful of cannabis stores and dispensaries in Illinois and Massachusetts that, if successful, could result in thousands of dollars in added staffing costs for the multistate operators that own the establishments. Safety concerns are among the issues spurring the unionization efforts, as well as pay, benefits, […]

Coronavirus sparks marijuana retail workers to try unionizing in Illinois, Massachusetts is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

