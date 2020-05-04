The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Coronavirus sparks marijuana retail workers to try unionizing in Illinois, Massachusetts

Category: Cannabis Hits: 0

The COVID-19 crisis has accelerated unionization efforts at a handful of cannabis stores and dispensaries in Illinois and Massachusetts that, if successful, could result in thousands of dollars in added staffing costs for the multistate operators that own the establishments. Safety concerns are among the issues spurring the unionization efforts, as well as pay, benefits, […]

Coronavirus sparks marijuana retail workers to try unionizing in Illinois, Massachusetts is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/coronavirus-sparks-marijuana-retail-workers-to-try-unionizing-in-illinois-massachusetts/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version