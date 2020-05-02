The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Week in Review: Cannabis firm iAnthus’ CEO resigns, High Times’ retail move, IL delays adult-use marijuana licensing more

Category: Cannabis Hits: 0

New York-based multistate marijuana operator iAnthus’ CEO Hadley Ford stepped down after the company’s internal investigation found he should have disclosed personal loans that constituted a “potential or apparent” conflict of interest. MJBizDaily takeaway: The iAnthus case is a reminder to publicly held cannabis companies of the importance of transparent disclosures and strict adherence to conflict-of-interest […]

Week in Review: Cannabis firm iAnthus’ CEO resigns, High Times’ retail move, IL delays adult-use marijuana licensing & more is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/ianthus-ceo-resigns-high-times-retail-move-il-delays-adult-use-marijuana-licensing/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version