New York-based multistate marijuana operator iAnthus’ CEO Hadley Ford stepped down after the company’s internal investigation found he should have disclosed personal loans that constituted a “potential or apparent” conflict of interest. MJBizDaily takeaway: The iAnthus case is a reminder to publicly held cannabis companies of the importance of transparent disclosures and strict adherence to conflict-of-interest […]

Week in Review: Cannabis firm iAnthus’ CEO resigns, High Times’ retail move, IL delays adult-use marijuana licensing & more is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

