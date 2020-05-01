Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Friday, 01 May 2020

Two former employees of Arizona-based Harvest Health & Recreation have sued the multistate cannabis operator, alleging they were forced out after alerting management the business had committed multiple violations of state law. The lawsuits, filed April 23 in Arizona Superior Court in Maricopa County, contain parallel allegations of a “continuous pattern of activity which violates […]

Ex-Harvest employees file suit against the marijuana firm, alleging violations is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

