The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Ex-Harvest employees file suit against the marijuana firm, alleging violations

Category: Cannabis Hits: 0

Two former employees of Arizona-based Harvest Health & Recreation have sued the multistate cannabis operator, alleging they were forced out after alerting management the business had committed multiple violations of state law. The lawsuits, filed April 23 in Arizona Superior Court in Maricopa County, contain parallel allegations of a “continuous pattern of activity which violates […]

Ex-Harvest employees file suit against the marijuana firm, alleging violations is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/former-harvest-employees-file-lawsuit-against-multistate-marijuana-operator/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version