Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Friday, 01 May 2020 18:41 Hits: 0

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted New Brunswick’s recreational cannabis retail evaluation, but the process is back on track, a government spokeswoman confirmed to Marijuana Business Daily. “We can confirm that the work has resumed,” according to Vicky Deschênes, senior managing director of corporate communications for the province. “Our interest in exploring alternative retail models for cannabis has not […]

New Brunswick’s cannabis retail evaluation back on track is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/new-brunswicks-cannabis-retail-evaluation-back-on-track/