Published on Friday, 01 May 2020

A Montana judge denied a request by a group seeking to gather signatures electronically to qualify two recreational marijuana initiatives for the November ballot amid coronavirus restrictions. New Approach Montana had petitioned the court to allow it to gather signatures electronically for a proposal to make the use of recreational marijuana legal and taxable. The […]

Montana judge nixes bid by cannabis backers to get digital signatures is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/montana-judge-nixes-bid-by-cannabis-backers-to-get-digital-signatures-for-ballot/