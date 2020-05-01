The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Montana judge nixes bid by cannabis backers to get digital signatures

Category: Cannabis Hits: 0

A Montana judge denied a request by a group seeking to gather signatures electronically to qualify two recreational marijuana initiatives for the November ballot amid coronavirus restrictions. New Approach Montana had petitioned the court to allow it to gather signatures electronically for a proposal to make the use of recreational marijuana legal and taxable. The […]

Montana judge nixes bid by cannabis backers to get digital signatures is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/montana-judge-nixes-bid-by-cannabis-backers-to-get-digital-signatures-for-ballot/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version