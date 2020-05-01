The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Constellation ups stake in marijuana producer Canopy Growth to 38%

New York-based alcohol titan Constellation Brands has exercised warrants to purchase additional shares of Canopy Growth, increasing its stake in the Ontario cannabis producer. Upon issuance, the common shares represented approximately 5% of Canopy’s issued and outstanding common shares, the companies said in a news release. The transaction brings Constellation’s ownership in the Canadian firm […]

Constellation ups stake in marijuana producer Canopy Growth to 38%

