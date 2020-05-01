Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Friday, 01 May 2020 10:30 Hits: 0

Cannabis companies across the United States reported a mixed bag for sales this year leading up to the industry’s most celebrated day: 4/20. While the surge of consumer stockpiling based on concerns about the coronavirus pandemic boosted some companies’ bottom lines, others were hurt by restrictive stay-at-home orders that prevented in-person sales. Marijuana Business Daily […]

How 4/20 played out for marijuana businesses around the US is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/how-4-20-played-out-for-marijuana-companies-across-the-us/