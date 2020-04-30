Illinois delays awarding 75 recreational marijuana licenses

Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Thursday, 30 April 2020

Illinois will postpone the allocation of 75 additional business licenses for adult-use cannabis stores because of the coronavirus emergency, meaning existing operators will remain in command of the fast-growing market for the time being. The delay beyond the original May 1 award date was expected because Illinois’ governor issued a modified stay-at-home order that begins May […]

