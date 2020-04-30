The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Illinois delays awarding 75 recreational marijuana licenses

Category: Cannabis Hits: 0

Illinois will postpone the allocation of 75 additional business licenses for adult-use cannabis stores because of the coronavirus emergency, meaning existing operators will remain in command of the fast-growing market for the time being. The delay beyond the original May 1 award date was expected because Illinois’ governor issued a modified stay-at-home order that begins May […]

Illinois delays awarding 75 recreational marijuana licenses is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/illinois-recreational-marijuana-licensing-delays/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version