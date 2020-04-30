Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Thursday, 30 April 2020 17:26 Hits: 2

One of the world’s top cannabis companies is changing gears. After years of striking deals in unproven markets around the world, the new CEO of Smiths Falls, Ontario-based Canopy Growth is refocusing the company. “For a long time Canopy has prioritized doing things first, but going forward we’ll be focused on doing things the best […]

Canopy’s ‘new vision’ pivots strategy from ‘first’ to ‘best’ in cannabis markets is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/canopys-new-vision-pivots-strategy-from-first-to-best-in-cannabis-markets/