Canopy’s ‘new vision’ pivots strategy from ‘first’ to ‘best’ in cannabis markets

One of the world’s top cannabis companies is changing gears. After years of striking deals in unproven markets around the world, the new CEO of Smiths Falls, Ontario-based Canopy Growth is refocusing the company. “For a long time Canopy has prioritized doing things first, but going forward we’ll be focused on doing things the best […]

Canopy’s ‘new vision’ pivots strategy from ‘first’ to ‘best’ in cannabis markets is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

