The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Companies, groups, churches push for lower California cannabis taxes

Category: Cannabis Hits: 1

A coalition of marijuana companies, churches and advocacy groups is asking California Gov. Gavin Newsom for a temporary cut in the state’s hefty MJ taxes. The group that includes the California State Conference of the NAACP, Los Angeles Metropolitan Churches and the industry group Southern California Coalition warned in a letter to the governor that […]

Companies, groups, churches push for lower California cannabis taxes is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/companies-churches-push-for-lower-california-cannabis-taxes/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version