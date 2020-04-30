Companies, groups, churches push for lower California cannabis taxes

Articles

A coalition of marijuana companies, churches and advocacy groups is asking California Gov. Gavin Newsom for a temporary cut in the state’s hefty MJ taxes. The group that includes the California State Conference of the NAACP, Los Angeles Metropolitan Churches and the industry group Southern California Coalition warned in a letter to the governor that […]

