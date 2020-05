Nevada allows marijuana stores to offer curbside pickup

Articles

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak is easing coronavirus-related restrictions on some outdoor activities and businesses starting Friday, including cannabis retailers. Sisolak’s office said Wednesday night he would allow starting May 1 retail businesses and marijuana dispensaries to offer curbside pickup, as restaurants have been doing. Other states with legal marijuana sales allow recreational cannabis shops to […]

