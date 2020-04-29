The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Ontario leads Canada with 96% deficiency in cannabis stores, researcher estimates

Ontario has roughly 4% of the legal cannabis points of sale it needs to put it on par with markets that are successfully extinguishing illicit channels. And Quebec is not doing much better, according to a researcher. A shortage of points of sale for adult-use cannabis in Canada’s two largest markets was cited in January […]

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/ontario-leads-canada-with-96-percent-deficiency-in-cannabis-stores-researcher-estimates/

