Ontario leads Canada with 96% deficiency in cannabis stores, researcher estimates

Ontario has roughly 4% of the legal cannabis points of sale it needs to put it on par with markets that are successfully extinguishing illicit channels. And Quebec is not doing much better, according to a researcher. A shortage of points of sale for adult-use cannabis in Canada’s two largest markets was cited in January […]

