Wednesday, 29 April 2020

Marijuana regulators in Denver have formed an advisory group that includes industry officials to recommend licensing and policy changes that could help diversify the city’s cannabis space and provide more equitable access to the market. The 24-person working group, which also includes city officials, trade groups, activists and others, will start by looking at new […]

Denver cannabis advisory group to examine social equity, diversity issues is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

