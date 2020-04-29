The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Industry insiders examine developments, challenges in German cannabis market

Category: Cannabis Hits: 0

Marijuana Business Daily has produced a new webinar examining Germany’s medical cannabis market, the largest in Europe. In this free webinar, MJBizDaily international analyst Alfredo Pascual and three industry executives discuss the current supply situation in Germany as well as the upcoming domestic harvest, the nation’s first. Other topics include quality compliance requirements and the challenges posed by […]

Industry insiders examine developments, challenges in German cannabis market is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/industry-insiders-examine-developments-challenges-in-german-cannabis-market/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version