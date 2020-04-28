Chart: US wholesale cannabis prices end 2019 firm, then fluctuate in first four months of 2020

Articles

Wholesale cannabis prices ended 2019 on a strong note across the United States – good news for growers after a brutal 2018 – but the first four months of 2020 have provided far less certainty for cultivators. According to the U.S. Spot Index from Cannabis Benchmarks, prices peaked in mid-February. Since then, the volume-weighted average […]

