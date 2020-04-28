Local rules trump Michigan’s medical cannabis law, state high court says

Articles

Michigan’s medical marijuana law does not overrule certain zoning powers of local governments, the state Supreme Court ruled Monday. An ordinance in Byron Township, south of Grand Rapids, bars registered caregivers from growing marijuana at a commercial property. The state appeals court ruled that the ordinance conflicted with Michigan’s medical marijuana law, which allows cultivation […]

