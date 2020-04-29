Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Wednesday, 29 April 2020 10:30 Hits: 1

Wholesale prices for medical cannabis plummeted in Michigan after a change in regulations that prevents caregivers from selling into the recreational market caused them to offload large amounts of flower. Several cannabis industry experts say that, before the change in the law, wholesale pounds of medical marijuana flower were selling for around $4,000 a pound. […]

Michigan wholesale medical marijuana prices fall on flood of caregiver product is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/michigan-wholesale-medical-marijuana-prices-fall-caregiver-product/