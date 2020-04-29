The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Michigan wholesale medical marijuana prices fall on flood of caregiver product

Category: Cannabis Hits: 1

Wholesale prices for medical cannabis plummeted in Michigan after a change in regulations that prevents caregivers from selling into the recreational market caused them to offload large amounts of flower. Several cannabis industry experts say that, before the change in the law, wholesale pounds of medical marijuana flower were selling for around $4,000 a pound. […]

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/michigan-wholesale-medical-marijuana-prices-fall-caregiver-product/

