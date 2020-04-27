The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Canadian bank slashes cannabis sales forecast to CA$2.5 billion for 2020

One of Canada’s largest banks trimmed almost a billion dollars off its 2020 forecast for adult-use cannabis sales, mostly because of issues arising from a slow rollout of regulated stores in key provincial markets as well as locations shuttered because of the COVID-19 pandemic. CIBC Capital Markets, the investment banking subsidiary of the Canadian Imperial Bank […]

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/canadian-bank-slashes-cannabis-sales-forecast-to-ca2-5-billion-for-2020/

