Sweeping Weedmaps subpoena underscores US government’s continued scrutiny of marijuana industry

When the U.S. marijuana industry learned of a federal grand jury subpoena served to Weedmaps owner Ghost Management Group, the news was an eye-opener for many in the business. The story, first reported by MarketWatch in early March, noted that a few high-profile cannabis companies also were identified in the Weedmaps subpoena. But the original […]

Sweeping Weedmaps subpoena underscores US government’s continued scrutiny of marijuana industry is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/weedmaps-subpoena-underscores-us-government-scrutiny-of-marijuana-industry/

