The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

German imports of medical cannabis show little growth in early 2020

Category: Cannabis Hits: 1

Germany imported 1,032 kilograms (2,275 pounds) of medical cannabis flower for pharmacy dispensing through March 6, an amount that indicates little if any growth versus the average cannabis imported in 2019 over an equivalent amount of time. In 2019, a total of 6,500 kilograms was imported for pharmacy dispensing, which translates into an average of […]

German imports of medical cannabis show little growth in early 2020 is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/german-imports-of-medical-cannabis-show-little-growth-in-early-2020/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version