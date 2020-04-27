German imports of medical cannabis show little growth in early 2020

Articles

Germany imported 1,032 kilograms (2,275 pounds) of medical cannabis flower for pharmacy dispensing through March 6, an amount that indicates little if any growth versus the average cannabis imported in 2019 over an equivalent amount of time. In 2019, a total of 6,500 kilograms was imported for pharmacy dispensing, which translates into an average of […]

