Class action lawsuits on rise against public cannabis firms, report says

Federal class action securities lawsuits against publicly traded marijuana businesses doubled from 2018 to 2019, a trend that’s typical in an emerging industry, according to a new report. The report, by Boston-based global law firm Goodwin Procter, detailed 13 cases filed in U.S. federal courts in 2019 compared with six in 2018. The cases included […]

