Marijuana lobbyists focus on next big coronavirus-aid package after doling out $5 million-plus in 2019

The marijuana industry spent more than $5 million lobbying federal lawmakers on Capitol Hill in 2019 in hopes of pushing cannabis banking and other reforms past the finish line, but those efforts suddenly have been upended by the COVID-19 outbreak. Lobbyists and industry officials now are trying to persuade Congress to allow state-legal marijuana businesses […]

Marijuana lobbyists focus on next big coronavirus-aid package after doling out $5 million-plus in 2019 is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/marijuana-lobbyists-focus-on-next-big-coronavirus-aid-package/

