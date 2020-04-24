Category: Cannabis Hits: 0
A new federal program to lower rent by 75% for small businesses impacted by COVID-19 might not be helpful for some cannabis retail entrepreneurs, the Canadian Chamber of Commerce warned today. The program provides forgivable loans to cover 50% of monthly rent payments for the April-June period. Landlords will cover another 25% and tenants must […]
Pandemic rent subsidy misses some cannabis retailers, Canadian business group warns is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs
