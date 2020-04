Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Friday, 24 April 2020 21:14 Hits: 0

Arkansas has been losing medical cannabis sales across the border because of lower prices in Oklahoma. Prices are about half as much in Oklahoma for similar-quality products as in Arkansas,¬†according to the Southwest Times Record in Fort Smith, Arkansas, which is on the border. Another factor, according to the newspaper, is that Arkansas medical marijuana […]

Arkansas medical marijuana consumers are buying in Oklahoma is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/arkansas-medical-marijuana-patients-buying-oklahoma-cannabis/