Arkansas medical marijuana consumers are buying in Oklahoma

Arkansas has been losing medical cannabis sales across the border because of lower prices in Oklahoma. Prices are about half as much in Oklahoma for similar-quality products as in Arkansas, according to the Southwest Times Record in Fort Smith, Arkansas, which is on the border. Another factor, according to the newspaper, is that Arkansas medical marijuana […]

