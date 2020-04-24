The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Ohio allowing phone orders, curbside pickup at medical cannabis stores

Ohio regulators are temporarily changing the state’s medical marijuana rules to give MMJ patients easier access to products during the coronavirus pandemic – a move that could increase sales at dispensaries. According to Cleveland TV station WEWS, the temporary rules include: Dispensaries may take phone orders. Curbside pickup. Patients are permitted to purchase MMJ in two 45-day […]

