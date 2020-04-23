Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Thursday, 23 April 2020 17:51 Hits: 0

Two members of the U.S. House of Representatives introduced legislation that would enable state-legal marijuana companies to qualify for U.S. Small Business Administration coronavirus relief programs, a stand-alone bill that could face an uphill battle in the current economic climate. State-legal marijuana companies and most ancillary businesses are shut out of current relief programs because […]

US lawmakers pitch House bill to offer COVID-19 relief to cannabis firms is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/us-lawmakers-pitch-house-bill-that-would-include-cannabis-businesses-in-federal-covid-19-relief/