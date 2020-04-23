The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

California offers marijuana firms tax-related help to cope with COVID-19 fallout

California’s struggling cannabis industry, beset with high compliance costs and taxation, is in line to benefit from new state guidelines enacted to help businesses survive the global coronavirus pandemic. The assistance – a mix of extensions, relief and deferrals – is a lifeline that can allow many marijuana companies to maintain operations and meet payroll, […]

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/california-offers-marijuana-firms-tax-related-help-to-cope-with-coronavirus-fallout/

