Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Friday, 24 April 2020 10:30 Hits: 0

Many marijuana brands have relied on in-store pop-ups and educating budtenders about their products to reach consumers. But as cannabis customers increasingly order products online for delivery or pickup – and with the expectation that these habits will persist after the coronavirus pandemic is under control – marijuana brands should consider more direct ways to reach […]

Livestreaming, digital ads help cannabis businesses keep their brands on consumers’ minds is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/live-streaming-digital-ads-help-cannabis-businesses-keep-brands-consumers-minds/