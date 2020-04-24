Sundial recalls 30,000 cannabis pre-roll units in three provinces

Articles

Canadian cannabis producer Sundial Growers is recalling one lot of cannabis sold by retailers in British Columbia, Alberta and Manitoba for incorrect labeling. The recalled products – identified as Top Leaf Strawberry Cream dried cannabis pre-rolls – were sold from March 13 to March 24. Some 30,576 units were sold, according to the Health Canada […]

