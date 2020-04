Marijuana Business Daily launches virtual event series for MJ execs

Articles

Marijuana Business Daily is debuting a virtual event series, MJBizDaily Direct, designed to offer industry executives and investors cannabis-focused content in a digital format during the coronavirus pandemic and beyond. The first events in this series will be¬†MJBizConNEXT Direct and Hemp Industry Daily Conference Direct. The virtual conferences will run June 29-July 1, 2020, on […]

