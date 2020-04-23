The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Brazil approves first medical cannabis product under 2019 regulations

Brazil’s health authorities authorized the first medical cannabis product registered under rules created in December 2019, marking an important milestone for the industry in Latin America’s largest economy. The THC-free CBD product, registered to Brazilian pharmaceutical giant Prati-Donaduzzi, obtained “sanitary authorization” this week, according to a notice in the country’s official Gazette. The company declined interview requests […]

