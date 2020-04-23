Brazil approves first medical cannabis product under 2019 regulations

Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Thursday, 23 April 2020 19:37 Hits: 0

Brazil’s health authorities authorized the first medical cannabis product registered under rules created in December 2019, marking an important milestone for the industry in Latin America’s largest economy. The THC-free CBD product, registered to Brazilian pharmaceutical giant Prati-Donaduzzi, obtained “sanitary authorization” this week, according to a notice in the country’s official Gazette. The company declined interview requests […]

