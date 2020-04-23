The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Lebanon legalizes medical cannabis production

Category: Cannabis Hits: 0

The Lebanese parliament has approved a law that allows the cultivation of cannabis for medical purposes, according to media reports. Lebanon joins other countries that have legalized medical cannabis in recent years with the aim of attracting foreign investment and boosting the economy. However, cross-border shipments of medical cannabis remain modest. The Lebanon vote – […]

Lebanon legalizes medical cannabis production is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/lebanon-legalizes-medical-cannabis-production/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version