Lebanon legalizes medical cannabis production

The Lebanese parliament has approved a law that allows the cultivation of cannabis for medical purposes, according to media reports. Lebanon joins other countries that have legalized medical cannabis in recent years with the aim of attracting foreign investment and boosting the economy. However, cross-border shipments of medical cannabis remain modest. The Lebanon vote – […]

