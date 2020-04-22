Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Wednesday, 22 April 2020 15:55 Hits: 2

The Danish Medicines Agency is set to gradually resume on-site inspections and laboratory controls, including for medical cannabis producers, the regulator said in a statement to Marijuana Business Daily. “Due to the gradual reopening of the community, the Danish Medicines Agency is gradually resuming on-site inspections and laboratory controls,” according to the emailed statement. The […]

Danish Medicines Agency ‘gradually resuming’ on-site cannabis inspections is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/danish-medicines-agency-gradually-resuming-on-site-cannabis-inspections/