The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Danish Medicines Agency ‘gradually resuming’ on-site cannabis inspections

Category: Cannabis Hits: 2

The Danish Medicines Agency is set to gradually resume on-site inspections and laboratory controls, including for medical cannabis producers, the regulator said in a statement to Marijuana Business Daily. “Due to the gradual reopening of the community, the Danish Medicines Agency is gradually resuming on-site inspections and laboratory controls,” according to the emailed statement. The […]

Danish Medicines Agency ‘gradually resuming’ on-site cannabis inspections is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/danish-medicines-agency-gradually-resuming-on-site-cannabis-inspections/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version