Deal between Clever Leaves, Canopy could be template for other cannabis firms

Published on Wednesday, 22 April 2020

The Latin American subsidiary of Ontario-based Canopy Growth inked a supply deal with Clever Leaves in Colombia, mere days after the Canadian cannabis company announced a major pullback of its international cultivation strategy. Canopy’s deal with Clever Leaves, an international medical cannabis company with its main operations in Colombia, could provide a template for other marijuana firms looking to […]

