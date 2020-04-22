New report analyzes US wholesale cannabis prices across the nation

Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Wednesday, 22 April 2020 18:00 Hits: 0

In the video clip below, Bart Schaneman, cultivation and extraction reporter for Marijuana Business Daily, summarizes pre-coronavirus pandemic wholesale prices for the U.S. recreational and medical cannabis markets. To provide a more in-depth look at how wholesale prices vary from state to state – including price comparisons and supply-and-demand analysis – Schaneman compiled his reporting into a […]

